Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Split

Colorful and musical: Passengers on board two Aida and MSC cruise ships observe an emotional spectacle – with loud reactions.

Southampton – Cruise ships are known for always going the extra mile – especially because the different companies compete with each other. The interaction of an Aida-Prima with the competing MSC managed to elicit clear emotions from travelers.

Popular cruise ship: Blogger shares spectacle of Aida in English port

An Aida ship made an impression as an MSC luxury liner departed the English port of Southampton. The docked ship glowed colorfully while the MSC played loud emotional music as the ship left the dock. The emotional highlight: the song “Time To Say Goodbye” by star singer Andrea Bocelli. The spectacle could not be overlooked or ignored.

A cruise ship blogger shared her observation from the MSC on Facebook. Rarely has anything been so emotional for her. “What kind of goosebumps moment was that?” she wrote about the shared pictures. In the dark, the blaze of colors shone over to the rival ship.

The colorful blaze of the Aida lights impresses passengers on competing ships. © picture alliance/dpa | Bodo Marks

“Who screamed so loudly at Aida?”: Musical spectacle causes passenger to scream with joy

Usually the cruise passenger on Aida trips is all the more emotional to see it glowing in the port, “On the one hand it’s unusual that I’m on the other side of Aida and on the other hand because the ending song from ‘MSC’ is beautiful. Wow!” she wrote.

But it wasn’t just the blogger who seemed impressed by the show. One of the Aida’s guests probably screamed out loud with joy when the music sounded over the dark water. “And who shouted so loudly at Aida?” asked the Facebook user in her post.

“Farewell with three cannon shots”: Cruise ships rely on emotionality

Cruise ships know well how emotionality generates – and consequently retains – customers. This is also shown by the comment under the Aida post: “When we were on the MSC, the ship had to detour to Portland because it couldn’t go to Falmouth. We were then bid farewell with three cannon shots and a band played songs. It was very emotional and a great way to end the day because my brother proposed to his fiancée, who works on the ship, that day.”

Apparently the only thing that could top this was the interaction between the competing ships. But not every cruise goes so well, because even the most expensive trip can’t control the weather. So a sea trip became a test of nerves because of nausea instead of relaxation. (hk)