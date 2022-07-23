from Health editorial staff

The alarm raised by the experts of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine. The risk of epidemics is considerable: The adoption of the measures also signed by Italy in the Paris agreements is essential

The events of this summer, with record temperatures, extreme drought, mountain subsidence and fires raging across the peninsula, once again demonstrate that the collapse of ecosystems will not be gradual but sudden, without giving us time to debate for other decades when it will be necessary to abandon the fossil sources that are the cause of climate-altering emissions, with disastrous effects on the climate and the health of populations. The experts of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Yes but).

The increase in summer temperatures, with the lengthening of the torrid periods (once limited to the first three weeks of August), cause of fires, but also of anomalous invasion of insects such as ticks, grasshoppers and tiger mosquitoes – explains President Alessandro Miani – In this context, together with the inexorable deforestation of the planet, the extinction of numerous living species and an ever-decreasing biodiversity, new epidemics, diseases and zoonoses transmitted by vectors (insects, animals or fish) that sometimes colonize new habitats and areas where they were not previously present.

The rain This is combined with an anomalous distribution of precipitation (decreasing within a range of between 10 and 60%), which increasingly takes the form of extreme events concentrated in autumn-wintersometimes associated with Mediterranean hurricanes: 60 in the last 40 years, but with forecasts of 3 new events per year, adds Miani. The melting of the glaciers and the consequent drought is something much more than a wake-up call, underline the experts Sima – Perhaps we do not fully realize that the point of no return is about to be reached. The ongoing energy crisis makes it more difficult to abandon fossil fuelsbut a reversal of the course remains indispensable and cannot be postponed.

Like Sima we share the line of the World Health Organization, according to which any action that goes in the direction of reducing climate-altering emissions must also be considered a positive public health intervention and we will ask the next government to put compliance with the Paris Agreements at the center of the new program

signed by Italy and under the Zero Pollution and Forest Strategy European countries, starting with the launch of a large and widespread reforestation campaign to be carried out without delay by Regions and Municipalities. The medium-term goal should be to plant 350 billion trees worldwide to reduce CO2 by 10% globally, concludes Miani