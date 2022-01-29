Mexico City.- Numerous people requested through social networks the resignation of Delfina Gómez to the Secretary of Public Education. The disagreement about the official is due to the management that she has implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic and because she asked the workers for a tithe during the time she served as municipal president of Texcoco, State of Mexico.

Some users compared the recent scandal of Delfina Gómez with the case of the Master Fraud that keeps the former head of Sedatu and Sedesol, Rosario Robles Berlanga, in prison.

The request for the resignation of the Secretary of Education is not new, Daniela Álvarez Camacho promoted from the Local Congress of Mexico City the dismissal of Gómez when it was accredited that he charged the “Tithe” to the workers.

It was last Wednesday when the local deputy of the local PAN presented a point of agreement where she verified that the accusation was ratified by the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF).

They ask for the resignation of Delfina Gómez from the SEP on social networks. Twitter

During her time on the podium, Álvarez Camacho urged Delfina Gómez to immediately place herself at the disposal of the corresponding authorities, so that she responds publicly “for committing the crimes of bribery and abuse of power.”

The deputy’s request was supported by hundreds of users of social networks, who shared articles about alleged irregularities found during the administration of Delfina Gómez in the Texcoco city hall and the SEP.

Other users resorted to memes and caricatures, while the vast majority limited themselves to leaving an opinion next to #DelfinaRenuncia