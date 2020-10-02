Former India captain MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni), who has made various records on the cricket field, has made another name in the IPL. Dhoni has now become the most played player in the IPL. He beat his teammate Suresh Raina and wrote his name on this stage. Raina is not playing in this league for personal reasons this time and this is why Dhoni got an opportunity to overtake him here.Dhoni’s name is now IPL 194 matches. This season, he will also be seen to be the first to touch 200 matches in the IPL, due to which he is now 6 matches away, while his team has yet to play 10 matches in the league stage. Prior to this match, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni (193–193) were at par with the matches and both jointly finished in first place.

Apart from Dhoni and Raina, Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma is also not far behind in this list of most played matches. Rohit also has 192 matches in this league and he will also make his place behind Dhoni in the list of players playing 200 IPL matches this season.

Apart from these three veteran players, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik (184) is fourth and Virat Kohli and Robin Uthappa are jointly 5th with 180-180 matches in the list of most matches played in this league.