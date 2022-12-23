Putin said, during a visit to the “Tula” arms manufacturing center, that the Russian operations in Ukraine come within the framework of a historic effort to confront what he called “the excessive influence of Western powers on world affairs.”

He added, “The main task that should come on top of the priorities of our military-industrial complex is to provide our units and front-line forces with all the weapons, equipment, ammunition and equipment they need in the necessary quantities and the appropriate quality as soon as possible.”

“It is also important to significantly improve the technical characteristics of the weapons and equipment used by our fighters, based on the combat experience we have gained,” he added.

Western military estimates indicate that Moscow has lost half of the territory it has controlled in Ukraine since the start of its military operations last February.

Today, Friday, the Kremlin announced that it had made “significant progress” towards “demilitarizing” Ukraine, one of the goals announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin when he launched the military operation on Kyiv ten months ago.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reviewed the Russian military advance when he was asked during a press briefing about Putin’s statements, who said Thursday that Ukraine’s defense capabilities are close to zero.

Peskov replied, “It can be said that there has been significant progress towards disarmament.”

With regard to the Wall Street Journal’s report on Kyiv’s readiness to put forward a Ukrainian peace plan, Peskov said that Russia has no knowledge of this plan.

He added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has so far ignored the “facts” of the situation, referring to Russia’s announcement of annexing four Ukrainian regions it partially controls, a step rejected by Kyiv and the West and confirmed as illegal.

Ukraine’s defense capabilities have been severely damaged by Russian missile strikes, but the West supplies Ukraine with weapons worth tens of billions of dollars, and US President Joe Biden pledged this week to supply it with a US Patriot air defense system and promised to continue support.

Putin described the Patriot system as “very outdated” and said Russia would adapt to it.

Russian terms

A senior Russian diplomat said on Friday that talks on security guarantees for Russia could not take place while NATO trainers and “mercenaries” remained in Ukraine while Western arms supplies to Kyiv continued.

In an interview with the Russian news agency TASS, Alexander Darchev, head of the North America department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that the talks would be premature “until the flow of weapons and financing to Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime stops, and the mercenary soldiers and trainers of America and NATO withdraw.”

Over the past weeks, Russian officials have increasingly emphasized their openness to talks on Ukraine, but ruled out that Zelensky would be interested in a peace settlement.

In his remarks, Darchev said the talks should be preceded by “recognition of the facts that we have identified on the ground,” an apparent reference to Russia’s control of parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.