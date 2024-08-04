Following calls from the United States and the United Kingdom, France on Sunday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately amid fears of a military escalation between Iran and its allies and Israel following the assassination of the head of Hamas and the commander of Hezbollah.

In the last few hours, A knife attack left two dead in a Tel Aviv suburb and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at northern Israel, most of which were intercepted by the Israeli anti-aircraft system.

Iran, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and Hezbollah have accused Israel of killing Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh at his residence in Tehran on Wednesday.

Israel did not comment on the killing, which came hours after a bombing – for which Israel claimed responsibility – killed the Lebanese group’s military chief, Fuad Shukr, near Beirut on Tuesday night.

Protests following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Photo:AFP

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened Israel with “severe punishment” and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has spoken of an “inevitable response.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that His country “is at a high level of preparation for any scenario, both defensive and offensive.”

The United States, Israel’s main ally, announced on Friday a reinforcement of its military presence in the Middle East, among other things to “increase support for the defense of Israel.”

‘As soon as possible’: Which countries have asked their citizens to leave Lebanon?

The war in Gaza, triggered on October 7 by a Hamas attack on Israeli territory, has sparked hostilities between Israel and pro-Iran armed movements in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

Fearing an escalation, Sweden, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Jordan have called on their nationals to leave Lebanon immediately in recent days. Saudi Arabia followed suit on Sunday, calling on its citizens to leave Lebanon “immediately.”

In Paris, the Foreign Ministry on Sunday urged the French to leave Lebanon “as soon as possible” and “temporarily abandon” Iran.

Canada, which had already asked its nationals to leave Lebanon at the end of June, called on Saturday to “avoid any travel to Israel.”

Several airlines have temporarily suspended flights to Beirut, including Lufthansa, Air France and Transavia. Kuwait Airways will suspend its routes from Monday and Qatar Airways will cancel its night flights to Beirut until Monday.

A fire breaks out from a downed missile fired from southern Lebanon near the town of Kiryat Shmona, close to the Israel-Lebanon border. Photo:EFE

Lufthansa has also suspended its flights to Tel Aviv until August 8.

Since the start of the conflict, Hezbollah has exchanged fire almost daily with the Israeli army along the Israeli-Lebanese border, and Shukr’s recent death only served to fuel tensions.

Saturday night, Hezbollah claimed to have fired dozens of rockets for the first time towards the town of Beit Hillel in northern Israel. The Israeli army responded with airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

Iran’s UN mission said it hoped Hezbollah would attack Israeli territory “deeply” and not limit itself to military targets.

Death toll in Gaza

Nearly ten months after the start of the war in Gaza, the Israeli army is continuing its offensive against the besieged Palestinian territory, devastated and threatened by famine according to the UN.

The Palestinian Red Crescent and Civil Defense said: Sixteen people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya in the north and Deir al Balah in the centre.

Five of them were killed after a drone targeted tents for displaced people in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital in Deir al-Balah, a hospital source said.

The attacks from land, sea and air also targeted Gaza City (north), with shelling hitting Al Bureij and Nuseirat (center), as well as Rafah (south), according to witnesses.

Haniya was a key interlocutor in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations brokered by Qatar, the United States and Egypt. Photo:Getty Images

On October 7, Islamist militants killed 1,197 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 251 in southern Israel, according to an AFP report based on official Israeli data.

Israel estimates 111 people still held captive in Gazaalthough 39 of them would have died.

In response, Israel launched an offensive that has already killed 39,550 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian territory, ruled by Hamas since 2007.