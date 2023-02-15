AD Media Podcast How desperate are you when you participate in Married at first sight?

This podcast has been recorded on a Tuesday for many years and this week it happens to be the day of love: Valentine’s Day. All the more reason for the permanent media panel to take a closer look at Married at first sight, the guilty pleasure among the dating shows. It is mainly a pleasure for the viewer, not for the candidates. Because is it sensation or is it about love? For Angela de Jong it is clear: “How desperate are you when you participate in MAFS?”