A Russian serviceman met his own son in a special operation zone in Ukraine, fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). A military clash with their participation allegedly took place in the Kharkov region in March last year.

19-year-old Ukrainian soldier Alexander said that he spent half of his childhood in Russia, but practically did not see his father or communicate with him. “By status, he’s a father, but in fact, he’s nobody,” the military man admitted.

After the outbreak of hostilities in February 2022, a relative contacted him and offered to join the Russian army, but his son refused – he volunteered for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is known that during the confrontation, a Russian tank, which, according to Alexander, was driven by his father, fired a shell towards the American M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), where he was the commander. As a result, the BMP received minor damage.

Later, the operator of the Russian tank contacted his son and said that during the battle he decided to cease fire.

He said, “Son, as soon as I found out it was you, I stopped shooting.” I replied: “So what?” Only when we were leaving, something continued to fly towards us AlexanderUkrainian Armed Forces soldier

According to some reports, Alexander’s father’s tank was subsequently attacked by Ukrainian drones. The man did not survive the impact.

His tank burned down. Apparently he (father – approx. “Tapes.ru”) died. Our FPV[дроны] they were finishing him off, so he simply burned out. This is his destiny AlexanderUkrainian Armed Forces soldier

Currently, Alexander continues to take part in hostilities, in particular in the battles for Avdievka. He still commands the M2 Bradley crew and is considered one of the most experienced commanders despite his young age.

Last September, the father of a Russian serviceman went to the combat zone after learning about the injury of his son, who served under a contract in the Donetsk sector. A fighter with the call sign Moryachok was transferred from Mariupol and received a bullet wound in the neck there.

The wounded man was sent to the hospital, he called his mother and found out that his father had signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense and had already arrived in the combat zone. “He said: “My son can’t fight, so I’ll go.” And after being wounded, I “came back”, and now we are together,” said Moryachok.

It is known that his father is a former military man; he took part in the second Chechen campaign and then resigned. Now the man is listed as part of the reconnaissance group, and his son is being trained to become a senior battery officer.