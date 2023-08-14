In New York, the police reported a 41-year-old man for abandoning his little girl by forgetting her in the car. The In fact, the father leaves his one-year-old daughter for 6 hours in the car. He had come down to go to work, in his first day of work as a librarian in a school. He did not remember, however, that his daughter was in the car with him.

Photo source from Pixabay

The US dad was arrested by the NYPD for leaving her one-year-old daughter locked in the car. He’d parked on the street to go to work, forgetting about her. After six hours it was a colleague who saw her.

The man happened to pass by his colleague’s car on his first day on the job school library, when he noticed the little one sitting alone in the car seat. She smashed the window and immediately called the police.

Michael Dodes is the 41-year-old father who ended up in handcuffs last Thursday morning. He had gone to the Walter J. Damrosch School in Morrisania, an uptown neighborhood in the Bronx, to start working as a school librarian.

The man parked in front of the school, forgetting, however, that his daughter was in the car with him. In the early afternoon, a colleague, leaving the facility, saw her little girl in the car, saving her life.

Photo source from Pixabay

The baby was fine, thankfully. She was conscious and alert. The policemen who intervened took her to the hospital anyway for the necessary visits, given that she had been in the car for six hours. The father was arrested on charges of endangering his well-being.

Photo source from Unsplash

The school released this comment: