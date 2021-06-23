Child missing in Mugello, the words of the journalist who found him

“It was an indescribable emotion”: these are the first words of Giuseppe Di Tommaso, the journalist of La vita live, the afternoon program broadcast on Rai 1, who found Nicola Tanturli, the 2-year-old child who had disappeared in the Mugello campaigns on the evening of Monday 21 June.

The reporter, who was there to make a report on the disappearance of the child, was in the car and was going back to the house from which the child had left.

“I got out of the car due to an illness, I found it by chance” said Di Tommaso, who heard a faint moan coming from the slope below.

“The crew didn’t believe me, it sounded like a roe deer wail. Then I yelled ‘Nicola’, and I heard him say ‘mom’ ”. At that point the journalist alerted the carabinieri, who rescued the child.

“It was an indescribable emotion, a miracle. As soon as he saw us he started to cry ”added the journalist. The child, who had moved away from his home, escaping the control of his parents, was found in an escarpment about 3 kilometers from his home.

Nicola was rescued by lieutenant Ciccarelli, a carabiniere engaged in research, who dropped to 25 meters and identified the baby, who immediately asked for his mother.

The child, who was obviously frightened, but in good condition, had left his parents’ house in Molino di Campanara on the evening of June 21, a rural area in the municipality of Palazzuolo sul Senio, in the province of Florence.

According to the reconstructions, the parents of the child, two beekeepers, had put their son to bed around 21 on Monday 21 June, but, around midnight, they realized that the child was no longer in his crib.