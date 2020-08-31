Alia Bhatt has also been one of the Bollywood stars who have been trolled heavily on social media in the recent past. Some time ago Alia closed the chat box of her account, which she has reopened. Alia shared a new picture of her, on which people have started trolling her again.

Explain that after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the issue of nepotism and favoriteism rose in Bollywood and the fans whipped up all the celebrities who are connected to these things somewhere. Eventually, many celebrities increased the distance from social media and many closed their comment box, one of which was Alia. Now he has reopened the comment box of his account, but trolls are still not in the mood to spare.



Alia Bhatt looks very happy in her latest picture and has written a similar post with it. They have said- you may not be able to control all the events that have happened to you, but you can do so much that you do not get weakened by it – Maya Angelou.

Aaliyah recently shared pictures of a magazine cover shoot. This picture was taken by his sister Shaheen. These pictures are in Alia floral dress and while sharing their pictures, wrote, ‘My lifeline Shaheen has taken this picture.’



As soon as Alia shared this picture, she came under target of trolls. People targeted for his recent release ‘Sadak 2’. Someone wrote – Road 3 is standing, then someone said – whenever I see you, I remember to dislodge Road 2.

Let us tell you that Alia recently got a photoshoot for Elle magazine and in this interview, her sister Shaheen told how the last few months have been for the actress.

Talking about the workfront, Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of her next film ‘Brahmastra’, which will also be accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor.