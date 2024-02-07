In the second part of the season, any game is important if we want to achieve the objectives set at the beginning of the campaign. Matchday 24 of Serie A leaves us with a match between Roma and Inter Milan. For its part, the team currently led by Daniele De Rossi, after the dismissal of José Mourinho, comes into the clash after winning four of the last five games, placed fifth in the standings, and with a view to the Champions League, so adding The three points in this match would be key in that aspiration for next season.
On the other hand, Simone Inzaghi's team is dominating Italian football. They are first in the Italian league table, and have only lost one game, which was on September 27 against Sassuolo. The team reaches this clash at cruising speed, and intends to take the three points to continue with this good dynamic of results and play.
City: Rome
Stadium: Rome Olympic
Date: Saturday February 10
Schedule: 18:00 in Spain, 14:00 in Argentina, 11:00 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
ESPN, Star+
ESPN, Star+
Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cagliari
|
4-0V
|
A series
|
Salernitana
|
1-2V
|
A series
|
Al Shabab
|
1-2V
|
Club Friendly
|
Hellas Verona
|
2-1V
|
A series
|
Milan
|
3-1D
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Juventus
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
Fiorentina
|
0-1V
|
A series
|
Naples
|
0-1V
|
Italian Super Cup
|
lazio
|
3-0V
|
Italian Super Cup
|
monza
|
1-5V
|
A series
AS Roma: Abraham with a cruciate ligament injury, Smalling with tendonitis, Spinazzola with muscle problems. Nor will he be able to count on Ndicka and Azmoun due to international commitments.
Inter de Milan: Cuadrado due to surgery on the Achilles tendon, Frattesi due to an unknown injury.
AS Roma: Rui Patricio, Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Angeliño, Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini, Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy.
Inter de Milan: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmián, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Lautaro.
AS Roma 0-1 Inter Milan
