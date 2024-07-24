The collaboration also includes the presence of the AS Roma Women a team that won the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia in its category last season, thus becoming one of two teams in the women’s Serie A to obtain the license for the FC series.

The agreement is defined as exclusive by the parties, and will therefore see AS Roma present within the new football simulation by EA, apparently exclusively and therefore will not appear in other titles except in the various iterations of EA Sports FC and in FC MOBILE and FC Online .

A video with Blanco to seal the deal

“We are delighted to once again welcome among our partners such a prestigious brand appreciated by players from all over the world as EA SPORTS FC”, commented the CEO of AS Roma, Lina Souloukou.

“It is a source of great satisfaction for our Club to be represented in the video game not only through the men’s team, but also with the presence of our women’s Italian Champions.”

AS Roma’s integration into EA Sports FC 25 and beyond will include all licenses, with accurate representations of the AS Roma crest and both teams’ kits.

“We are thrilled to welcome the men’s and women’s teams of AS Roma to EA SPORTS FC, bringing fans closer to the players, clubs and leagues they love,” said James Taylor, Director of FC Football Partnerships. “This collaboration represents our deepest commitment to the Italian football community, and we are thrilled to honor the rich cultural heritage and passionate Giallorossi fans“.

On the occasion of the announcement of this partnership, a video with Blancowho is also a passionate fan of AS Roma. Previously, we also saw the agreement with SSC Napoli on a multi-year exclusive basis, pending further moves by EA.

EA Sports FC 25 was announced with the first official trailer, release date, images and details last week.