As Roma, official the divorce with Tiago Pinto. Mourinho sends signals for the renewal of the contract, but even the bench is not sure

Tiago Pinto and José Mourinho, a frayed relationship that came to an end yesterday. In fact, it is not that the story was completely unexpected because the tensions the two Portuguese had been dating for a long time but it was not thought that the breakup could happen so soon, right at the start of the new year.

The sports director he will therefore remain in office until February 3rd, to manage the winter transfer session and perhaps buy another central defender and then he will leave. At this point, with Number One's contract expiring in June and Pinto leaving, the time has come for the American owners to make themselves heard to understand what they intend to do. The Friedkins were quite absent and Mourinho often complained about not having an adequate squad and he also did so at the end of the 2-1 winning match against Cremonese, in the Italian Cup match which projected Roma into the quarter-final derby . Consensual separation which however diplomatically hides friction and old tensions.

READ ALSO: Mourinho attacks live on TV: “Is Massimo Mauro there?”. Here's what he said

“After three years I consider my cycle in Rome concluded and as I prepare to leave I would like to thank all those who made my stay in this Club and in this city special: first of all the Friedkin family, who allowed me to live a unique experience and to serve a historic Society, in a country where football is passion and tradition”, this is the declaration of Pinto. Three years of lights and shadows. Undoubtedly Roma managed to win an international trophy for the first time after many years if we exclude a Fairs Cup won in 1960-61 with captain Giacomo Losi which however is not recognized by UEFA but is by FIFA. The trophy, the Conference League, had just been established. The following year Roma reached the Europa League final, losing.

In short, three years at a good level with the finally return to a trophy after the failed Pallotta management but with the yellow-reds still far from the ambitions of the fans and the owners. Property which, for her part, however she has not made adequate investments and is often accused by Mourinho of having a short arm. That Pinto wanted to leave was certainly nothing new, on the contrary. Several times he had made his intolerance public. However, we must remember two blunders in his management: Dybala and Lukaku, two players who at the moment “are Roma” and if just one is missing it sends the entire team into a tailspin. With Mourinho, his compatriot, the relationship has often been bitter and conflictual but the coach's character, for better or for worse, is known. It is his strength and at the same time his weakness.

For its part, the owners wanted to thank him, as usual: “We thank Tiago for the incessant commitment he has made to the entire sports area from day one, from the Men's First Team to the Youth Sector, up to the Women's Department. His mandate will end at the end of the winter transfer market session. The process of identifying the new sporting director is underway and we will be happy to be able to announce it in the coming weeks.” So we move forward without one of the team's two engines. The other, Mourinho, is waiting to know what the club will decide. In the meantime though send signals. Yesterday, to a request from Brazil, after the end of the Ancelotti era, he responded: “I have a contract with Roma, we'll see later.” but the Friedkins are not heard. The winner of 26 trophies seems to have to chase this time but by doing so he puts himself in a position of weakness.

However with the moonlights running it's better for AS Roma to secure at least one winning coach, it's not like there are many of them around these days.

Subscribe to the newsletter

