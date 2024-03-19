As Roma, the “humiliated” employee and the players protected. The case is about to explode

As Roma is experiencing a golden period following the arrival of de Rossi on the bench and at the end of the era Mourinhothe Giallorossi club flies from a sporting point of view and now sees the area getting closer and closer Championsbut problems for society could come for reasons judicial. The case of the employee fired following the spread of one of hers in the locker room is causing a stir hot videos. The woman – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – was interviewed together with her boyfriend by the FIGC prosecutor's office. She said it was her”humiliated” and would confirm that he was ready to “name names of all those who played a role in the affair”. In the video, which the woman kept in her cell phone that had been hers subtractedwas resumed in intimate attitudes with the boyfriend.

After dissemination of the videowhich took place last autumn, in November – continues Il Corriere – the employee was fired For “environmental incompatibility“. Even the executives of the company will be questioned to assess any liability. The woman and her boyfriend, also an employee of Roma and also fired, highlighted how no action has been taken towards the Primavera footballer who had admitted stealing the video and spreading it. Now the Giallorossi club will have to provide explanations on this matter, because the Primavera youngster himself is guilty of the theft he admitted tearfully in front of some managers that he was the one who passed the film in the locker room, there is talk of the involvement of at least 40 people in this matter.