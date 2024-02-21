Feyenoord again has Alireza Jahanbakhsh at its disposal in the return of the Europa League match against AS Roma. The Iranian attacker was sidelined last week with an injury, but has recovered. AS Roma coach Daniele de Rossi was already counting on a strengthened Feyenoord compared to the match in Rotterdam.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
2:25 PM
