AS Roma and Electronic Arts have announced a new multi-year partnership, which will see the club’s men’s and women’s teams fully integrated into EA Sports FC from the launch of EA Sports FC 25. The partnership marks a significant step forward in the football video game experience, with AS Roma becoming an integral part of the best-selling football video game, also available on FC Mobile and FC Online. The agreement is particularly significant for AS Roma Women, winners of the Scudetto and Coppa Italia last season. By becoming one of two Serie A Women’s teams to be licensed for the FC series, Roma Women’s team reinforces EA Sports FC’s commitment to promoting women’s football globally. AS Roma CEO Lina Souloukou expressed her satisfaction with the partnership, highlighting the cultural importance of this step forward for the affirmation of women’s football.

The integration of the Roma men’s and women’s teams into the game will include faithful representations of the club crest and jerseys, offering fans a complete experience. With EA Sports FC 25, Giallorossi fans will be able to experience the emotion of playing for their favorite team without compromise. To celebrate the collaboration, a video was released featuring Blanco, one of Italy’s most acclaimed musical artists and avid AS Roma fan. Blanco, with a deep personal connection to Rome thanks to his father’s heritage, perfectly embodies the spirit of the team and its fans. Electronic Arts revealed that EA Sports FC 25 will be available on September 27, 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.