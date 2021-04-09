The new version of the Diario AS APP is here, completely renewed for both iOS and Android terminals. This version is full of new features, among which an innovative MiZona and the redesign of the application stand out.

Once registered, you can configure MyZone and choose your favorite sports, competitions, teams and athletes. All the news of your interest will appear together and highlighted on a single screen, and each of these topics will also appear in the upper navigation menu in case you want to see only news from one of them. In addition, it includes the tab Results where only those of the selected teams will appear.

Another outstanding novelty is that you can select if you want an alert to arrive with all the news that is published on one or more of the selected topics, if you prefer that we notify you only of the most outstanding news of those topics or if you do not want to receive any type of notification.

In addition, the search engine has also been improved and new competition screens have been created connected with the player and team records, where you can find all statistics, results, upcoming matches, etc.

Finally, it should be noted that it has two very important elements that will always be present to facilitate its handling. On the one hand, there is a lower menu with direct links to the Home page, Results, My Zone, Videos and the Menu and, on the other hand, the configuration button appears in the upper right part.

As soon as you update it, you will have a guide from both the APP and MiZona where we will explain all the news step by step so that you do not miss anything and enjoy the sport to the fullest with AS.