Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2023 – 12:55

The president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, took the autarchy’s innovation agenda to a forum on artificial intelligence in the city of São Paulo, reinforcing the goal of digitizing financial intermediations to expand their access, reduce costs and increase competition between banks.

Speaking about Pix during a debate on artificial intelligence at the Milton Campos Foundation (FMC), the political studies arm of the Progressives party, Campos Neto pointed out that the instant payment platform generated banking, while at the same time contributing to the formalization of the hand of constructions.

“As Pix grows, the number of accounts opened also grows”, said the BC president.

From the conclusion that financial movements evolve towards tokenized systems – that is, digital representation of assets – Campos Neto said that the BC sought to anticipate the trend, hastening the launch of Pix in the pandemic.

Now, continued, Pix, open finance (financial data sharing system) and digital real enter an integration phase.