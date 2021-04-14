The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of the Russian Federation, after the initiated case against Yandex, will check other search services, in particular foreign ones.

“As part of the consideration of the case against Yandex LLC, the FAS will analyze all legal relations arising with the participation of search services (both Russian and foreign) operating on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the FAS press service reported on April 14.

On Tuesday, April 13, the FAS filed a case against Yandex for discriminating against third-party services in search results. It is clarified that back in February, the Antimonopoly Service issued a warning to Yandex, according to which the organization had to provide equal conditions for the demonstration of services on the pages of the search engine by April 1, but the company did not comply with the agency’s warning and “continues to create discriminatory conditions in the market search on the web “.

In the evening of the same day, Yandex did not agree with the accusations of restricting competition and discriminating against third-party services in search results, explaining that they explained that more than 30 thousand companies use their technologies of generalized answers for free.

Data on the Moscow Stock Exchange as of April 13 indicated that the value of Yandex shares during trading fell by more than 5.7% in connection with the initiation of the FAS case.

It is clarified that if the department establishes the fact of violation and restriction of competition, companies can impose a turnover fine on the amount of revenue in the market.