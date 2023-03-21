As part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, the field teams of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority distributed nearly 1,500 school bags and stationery to male and female students from Syrian families in Lattakia, one of the governorates affected by the earthquake that struck a number of Syrian governorates, causing great loss of life and property.

This first phase comes as part of the initiative to distribute more than 10,000 school bags and stationery to several Syrian governorates, as part of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of affected families and to stand by the brothers in their current circumstances.

The distribution process included the students of the Martyr Shaaban Ali Ahmed School affiliated to the Directorate of Education in the Syrian Governorate of Lattakia, coinciding with the gradual return to complete their studies in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, in order to encourage and motivate the students to continue the educational process.

School students expressed their joy at receiving the school bags and stationery that brought joy to their hearts and painted a smile on their faces, which left the greatest impact on their souls by enabling them to complete the educational process. They thanked the UAE leadership, government and people for this humanitarian stance and its efforts in support of the educational process in Syria. .

For her part, Rasha Abdullah Ahmed, Assistant Director of Education at the Directorate of Education in the Syrian Governorate of Lattakia, praised, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the position of the UAE leadership and people, and said: “The delegation of the UAE and the Red Crescent has stood with us since the dawn of the second day.” For the disaster with one breath, as a result of the earthquake that affected our souls and our schools, and they also returned to us on the first school day to support us, and I thanked the UAE delegation, which, as usual, and as it is known to the far and near, stands by the Arab countries in adversity.

In turn, Majd Muhammad Ali, the principal of the Martyr Shaaban Ali Ahmed School, said in a statement to WAM: “Studying at the Martyr Shaaban Ali Ahmed School has gradually returned to approximately 55% of the attendance rate, and we have begun to rehabilitate students and children, especially after their recent suffering as a result of The earthquake and their moral encouragement, stressing that the presence of the Emirati delegation was the great moral motivation for the Syrian schools for standing by us since the gradual return to the educational process began.

The Syrian student, Sarah, in the eighth grade, thanked the UAE, and said: “Thank you. We are proud of you, the people of the Emirates. We welcome you to your second home, Syria.” The Syrian girl, Maryam Nidaa Saleh, presented a poem that she wrote specifically to the Emirati delegation, entitled “Thank you.”

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Al-Junaibi, representative of the Emirates Red Crescent in Syria, said: “We will continue to provide aid and assistance to those affected by the earthquake, in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Education in Syria, and we will spare no effort in providing aid to the brotherly Syrian people, in continuation of humanitarian efforts, stressing that the education sector is important.” In order to restore development in Syria, we aim to distribute 10,000 school bags during the coming period.

The UAE continues its efforts to support its brothers in Syria during the recovery and rehabilitation phase, by providing foodstuffs, medical supplies and medicines on an ongoing basis, identifying the needs of the health sector and providing the necessary medicines, within several axes aimed at: Psychological and social support by sharing their pain and relieving them.

It is worth noting that the “Bridges of Good” relief campaign for those affected by the earthquake was launched as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, which is organized by the Emirates Red Crescent in coordination with the Syrian Red Crescent, during the recovery and rehabilitation phase.