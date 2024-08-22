Within the “Initiatives of His Highness the President of the State” and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, “Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services” will receive its students of determination, at the beginning of the new academic year 2024-2025, in its new buildings in Al Badie suburb “Al Barashi area” after the completion of the first phase that included the General Administration, Al Wafa School for Capacity Development “Al Yarmouk and Al Ramla”, the Center for Severe Disabilities “evening period”, and the Sharjah Autism Center.

Her Excellency Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, praised the concerted efforts of the institutions to complete the project, represented by the Executive Committee of the Initiatives of His Highness the President of the State, and the Bank of Sharjah as the two entities contributing to financing the project, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure as the entity supervising the implementation of the project, in addition to the Public Works Department and each of Sharjah Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority for supervising the implementation of external works. She expressed her appreciation for their support for the establishment and development of the city’s basic facilities, stressing that the new buildings rely on innovative initiatives based on scientific research methodology and are in line with the latest global practices. They are distinguished by being environmentally friendly and compatible with the latest technologies and achieve comprehensive design standards to provide an inclusive and accessible environment for all..

Her Excellency explained that the move to the new buildings comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and is the fruit of His Highness’s insightful vision and sound guidance. She stressed that the first phase of the move to the new buildings reflects the city’s commitment to providing services according to the highest standards, while continuing to enhance fruitful cooperation with local and international partners to achieve the city’s vision of building a comprehensive and compassionate society. She expressed her sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to the implementation of this important phase..

She said: “Under the patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services has proven its pioneering position locally, regionally and internationally in serving people of determination and their families. His Highness’s belief in the importance of the role played by the city has recommended allocating an area of ​​land to develop an integrated future complex that enhances the city’s vision to be a leading institution in advocating, containing and empowering people of determination in the UAE, the Arab world and the world.””

She added that the idea of ​​designing the general site of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services project is in line with the basic principles of the city’s vision and mission, which focuses on advocating, containing and empowering people with disabilities and their families. The design is characterised by the interconnectedness of the project’s vital components through the heart of the centre and the main axes that mimic nature with its living elements, using studies of natural organisms and ecosystems to create engineering design solutions that ensure user comfort and ease of operation..

She explained that the shape of the natural leaf was chosen as a component that symbolizes the gradation and distribution of uses of the external surfaces of the various buildings, and the exploitation of the external spaces of the buildings to achieve complementary functions with the various uses of the buildings and the targeted age groups. The design includes the basic elements that meet the requirements and objectives of the city, which contributes to providing a suitable environment for providing its various services, including educational, rehabilitation, therapeutic, cultural and community services..

For her part, Her Excellency Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, said that the current phase covers an area estimated at 100,000 square meters, within the total area of ​​the plot of land that was allocated by a grant from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, amounting to 575,000 square meters. The project reflects the concept of the city for a homogeneous community within an integrated complex that includes an inclusive educational and rehabilitation environment for all in accordance with the best international practices. She stressed that the new buildings provide an attractive educational environment in line with the principles of comprehensive design and target students and their families, workers in the field, in addition to volunteers and researchers, which contributes to creating an inclusive and facilitating environment in accordance with the highest international standards..

She pointed out that in light of the increasing demand for the city’s services, the design of the new buildings reflects the importance of keeping pace with this demand by meeting the needs of individuals in a manner consistent with the profound and noble content of these services and presenting strategic plans to keep pace with the future, explaining that the project was designed based on scientific research and best practices in the fields of engineering design and operational processes for education, rehabilitation and support services. Accordingly, the city continues to enhance cooperation and develop partnership relations with global, Arab and local institutions and entities to ensure the provision of the best services to people of determination in all fields..

The Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services pointed out that the second phase of the project will include 14 buildings and will cover 295,972 square meters. The remaining area has been allocated for investment projects with the aim of implementing integrated facilities with the project to represent an inclusive environment, in addition to providing returns that achieve financial sustainability for the city’s operational resources. In addition, the second phase of the project will include the establishment of a group of vital facilities, including the Early Intervention Center, Al Amal Kindergarten for the Deaf, Al Amal School for the Deaf, Masarat Center for Development and Empowerment, independent living buildings, the therapeutic center, the center for severe and multiple disabilities, the sports complex, the mosque building, the guest house, the museum, the theater, the facilities management and maintenance and central stores, and the staff housing..

She stressed that since its launch in 1979, the Humanitarian Services Department has been committed to keeping pace with the latest practices in providing services to people with disabilities in cooperation with local and international partners, in addition to raising community awareness of the issues of people with disabilities and enhancing community integration efforts to achieve the best results..

It is worth noting that the total cost of construction and operational works for the first phase is estimated at approximately 173 million dirhams. The initiatives of His Highness the President of the State contributed 80 million dirhams of the construction phase, and the Bank of Sharjah contributed 30 million dirhams, while the city covered an amount estimated at approximately 63 million dirhams as the cost of construction works, consultants’ fees, and equipping and furnishing the building..

The new project includes several main facilities, including the administration building and the library, which targets students and researchers by providing an environment equipped with the latest resources and technologies that are inclusive and accessible to all, and the educational buildings of the Sharjah Autism Center and Al Wafa School for Capacity Development, which provide educational and rehabilitation services directed at students with mental disabilities. The buildings also include educational and rehabilitation facilities, classrooms, rooms for developing life skills, and treatment rooms, in addition to open areas for play and outdoor activities that target all ages and community groups..