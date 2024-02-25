Today, the Emirati Floating Hospital in the port of Al-Arish inaugurated its treatment services to provide the necessary medical support to our Palestinian brothers, and began receiving injured people from Gaza, as a number of cases arrived at the hospital suffering from injuries and fractures of varying severity.

This initiative comes within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to provide all forms of support and support to the residents of the Gaza Strip, within the framework of “Operation Gallant Knight 3.”

Today, the hospital witnessed the first surgical operations for a 20-year-old Palestinian young man who was exposed to gunshot wounds and shrapnel, which led to a dislocation and fracture of the shoulder, resulting in damage to the nerves in the arm and the inability to move the entire hand, which required rapid surgical intervention to return the shoulder to its position, to be followed. Another operation will be performed in the coming period to treat the damaged nerves.

The floating hospital, which is being established in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, includes a medical and administrative staff consisting of 100 people from various specialties, including anesthesia, general surgery, orthopedics, and emergency services, in addition to nurses and ancillary professions.

The hospital's bed capacity is 100 beds, operating rooms, intensive care, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy and medical warehouses.

Dr. Falah Al Mahmoud, Director of the Floating Hospital, said that the inauguration of the hospital will enhance the medical support system that the UAE provides to the people of the afflicted sector and alleviate the severity of the conditions they are suffering from, as the hospital has been equipped with the best and most modern equipment that contributes to providing all types of treatment and medical care in accordance with the best standards and protocols. Globalism.

He added that the hospital began, upon its arrival at the port of the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, to receive injured and sick cases from our Palestinian brothers and provide all forms of care, treatment, and medicines they need in accordance with the highest levels of health care.

He pointed out that the floating hospital is equipped with a helipad and a sea boat, which enhance the response to emergency and difficult cases that require rapid medical intervention.

He pointed out that all injured and sick cases received by the hospital are immediately subject to a comprehensive evaluation process that includes conducting all types of inspections and tests to deal with them according to the appropriate procedure, whether through surgical intervention or applying the treatment program required by the patient’s condition.

For their part, a number of Palestinian brothers who were received by the floating hospital thanked the UAE and its wise leadership for this noble humanitarian initiative that provides integrated medical care for all injured and sick people.

They stressed that this humanitarian response from the UAE embodies its firm approach to standing by the Palestinian people and supporting them in all circumstances, appreciating the efforts of the medical and volunteer teams that have provided full support to them since the beginning of the crisis.

The floating hospital is an additional step that complements the role of the Emirati field hospital in Gaza, which was inaugurated on December 3, 2023, with a capacity of 200 beds and includes a medical staff consisting of 83 volunteers of 21 nationalities, including 59 men and 24 women.

The Emirati field hospital in Gaza performed more than 764 major and minor surgical operations, and over the past months it dealt with more than 6,620 cases that required medical intervention by the hospital team to deal with them and provide the necessary treatment and care, starting from first aid through performing the necessary life-saving surgeries and providing the necessary treatments and medications. Ending with intensive care and care for these cases, as well as consultations and other therapeutic medical services.