A convoy of Emirati trucks loaded with various humanitarian aid crossed the Kerem Shalom crossing for the first time since the closure of the Rafah crossing on May 6, as part of the UAE’s relief role, within the “Gallant Knight 3” operation, and its continuous efforts to support the residents of the Gaza Strip after the cessation of aid entry in the past period due to the closure of the Rafah land crossing, which exacerbated the crisis in the Strip and caused markets to become scarce of food and basic materials. Trucks loaded with 80 tons of Emirati aid arrived, including tents, which are considered one of the basic needs; due to the ongoing displacement and families leaving their homes as a result of the repercussions of the ongoing war in the Strip, in addition to basic relief materials, food parcels and dates, which are the most prominent needs at a time when the residents of the Strip are suffering from hunger and the unavailability of food and basic materials in the markets. ‎ The volunteer teams within the “Gallant Knight 3” operation began distributing tents and food parcels to displaced Palestinian families in various governorates of the Gaza Strip to reach the largest number of displaced persons in various shelters, to alleviate their suffering in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions, which worsened after the closure of the Rafah crossing and the prevention of the flow of aid and relief materials to them. ‎ The UAE seeks, through its humanitarian arm “Gallant Knight 3”, to consolidate its humanitarian and relief role since the outbreak of the crisis in the Gaza Strip to support the Palestinian brothers, alleviate their suffering, and continue to meet their needs in light of the difficult conditions the Strip is going through, by implementing relief projects in the Strip to alleviate the suffering of displaced Palestinian families, in a humanitarian step aimed at supporting the brothers in the Gaza Strip.