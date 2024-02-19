The humanitarian “Operation Gallant Knight 3” announced the entry of a new aid convoy into the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian Rafah crossing as part of the UAE's efforts to support and provide relief to our Palestinian brothers during the current circumstances.

The UAE aid convoy consists of 14 trucks carrying more than 300 tons of humanitarian aid, including tents, medical supplies, and various foodstuffs.

The United Arab Emirates continues to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, alleviating the severity of the conditions suffered by the residents of the Strip, alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, and providing them with basic needs, as part of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation to support the Palestinian people.

The total UAE aid provided to the brotherly Palestinian people as part of the humanitarian “Operation Gallant Knight 3” until February 18 reached more than 15,755 tons, and 163 cargo planes, two cargo ships, and 476 land trucks were sent, and the number of cases received by the field hospital inside Gaza reached 5,123 cases. .

It is worth noting that the UAE has established 6 water desalination plants with a production capacity of 1,200,000 gallons per day, directly benefiting the residents of Gaza. It has also sent 5 automatic bakeries to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish in preparation for their introduction into the Gaza Strip.