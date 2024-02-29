The United Arab Emirates launched a new phase of its humanitarian and development initiatives for the benefit of those affected by the earthquake that struck Syria in February last year, which included the opening of hundreds of housing units and the maintenance of a number of educational and health facilities and headquarters and infrastructure.

As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight (2), the Emirates Red Crescent Authority opened (300) housing units in three different locations benefiting 1,500 people, as part of the One Thousand Houses project being implemented to reconstruct the areas affected by the earthquake in Latakia Governorate.

A delegation from the Authority currently visiting Syria, headed by His Excellency Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Acting Secretary-General of the Red Crescent, participated in the opening of the housing units. He was received by His Excellency Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Damascus, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Al-Ghobash, Minister of Health of the Syrian Arab Republic, and the Governor of Latakia, Amer Ismail. Hilal, in the presence of a number of officials and residents in the governorate.

In a related context, the Red Crescent delegation laid the foundation stone for the construction of another residential project that includes 500 prefabricated housing units, in addition to a school complex, a commercial center, a mosque, and a medical center, in addition to infrastructure services.



In addition, during its visit to Syria, the Red Crescent delegation received an aid ship carrying 196 tons of medical equipment and devices and a number of buses, in addition to a plane carrying medical aid and medicines on board to support the government and medical sectors.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has strengthened its humanitarian programs and development projects in the health, education, housing and service fields to improve life and restore conditions to normal in the governorates most affected by the earthquake.



In the health field, the Authority was keen to raise the efficiency of the health sector in Latakia Governorate by supplying it with quality medical devices and equipment, 10 buses, medical furniture, consumables and medicines worth 40 million dirhams, benefiting 7 hospitals serving more than 9 million people.

In the field of education, 40 schools were maintained and restored in Latakia, including 20,000 students at all levels of study, in addition to the “Knights of Education” initiative, which included maintaining Tishreen University in Latakia, and providing it with 277 computers, 204 study desks, and 60 medical chairs. And dental surgery, and 6 mobile x-ray machines, and 30,000 male and female students benefit from this axis.

In the relief field, the Authority continues to supply food aid, medical supplies, and medicines, and in this regard, thousands of tons of these materials have so far been delivered by air and sea to those affected.

His Excellency Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri stressed that these vital projects and initiatives come within the framework of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority’s commitment to its humanitarian responsibility towards our brothers in Syria, and to achieve its aspirations to improve their living conditions and enable them to overcome the challenges imposed on them by the earthquake disaster, indicating that the next stage will witness the opening of the stages. The next of these projects is currently being worked on in a number of locations.

He said that the Authority is continuing to strengthen its response for the benefit of those affected, within the framework of its solidarity responsibility with the victims of the earthquake, and added: “The Authority is working in all directions to alleviate the extent of the suffering caused by the disaster that struck the Syrian arena, and is striving to meet the increasing needs of those affected and to make the required difference in targeted relief efforts.” For Syria.

Al Mansouri pointed to the existing cooperation between the Emirates Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in various fields and joint field coordination to enhance the humanitarian response for the benefit of those affected, and to support the capabilities of the Syrian organization to best carry out its role in its local arena, noting that the Authority will spare no effort in this regard. Through its pioneering and influential position in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.