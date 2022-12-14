Environmental groups that have been critical of the bank in past years have largely hailed the move by one of the world’s largest energy lenders as a long-awaited policy overhaul that would catapult companies toward a better future.

Jane Martin, of Share Action, said the HSBC announcement sets a new minimum ambition level for all net-zero banks.

And “HSBC” is among the largest banks that confirmed that it will not support oil and gas projects that have received final approval after the end of 2021, a step that the International Energy Agency said is necessary for the world to reach net zero emissions by 2050. .

Another bank that is committed to this is Lloyds Bank, Britain’s largest domestic bank.

HSBC said it will continue to finance the energy sector at the corporate level to help it adjust its business and drive development in the direction of clean energy sources, and will evaluate its strategic plans annually.

The policy, which covers everything from biomass energy projects to hydrogen, nuclear power and thermal coal, aims to drive progress across regions with different energy systems, Celine Herweger, the bank’s chief sustainability officer, told Reuters.

She added that in light of the Ukraine crisis and the resulting rise in energy costs, the policy was also “realistic” and the bank would continue to finance existing oil and gas fields to ensure supply decreased over time with demand.

She explained that to ensure that oil and gas companies are on the right track, the bank will now request new information, such as production levels after 2030.

Barclays also announced on Wednesday that it will increase its financing target for sustainability and energy transition projects to $1 trillion by 2030 and will pump more of its money into energy start-ups.