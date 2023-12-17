Today, the UAE Embassy in Poland received a ship carrying 27 fully equipped ambulances to contribute to supporting the health sector in Ukraine.

In implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, this shipment comes as a continuation of a previous shipment last September that carried 23 ambulances, and thus 50 ambulances provided by the UAE were delivered to Ukraine during the year 2023.

The UAE Embassy in Poland has been making great efforts continuously since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine to facilitate the process of transferring UAE aid from Poland to the Ukrainian port, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Ukraine.

Mr. Majid bin Kamal, Director of Humanitarian Support and Aid in the Office of International Affairs at the Presidential Office, confirmed the continuation of delivering other upcoming shipments, including winter aid, to Ukraine during the current month, in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noteworthy that since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has provided urgent relief supplies to those affected in Ukraine, including 100 million US dollars to Ukrainian civilians. An air bridge has also been launched, including sending 12 planes so far carrying about 714 tons of relief supplies, basic food and medical materials, and 2,520 generators. Electricians, 33 ambulances, 2,500 laptops, and 10,000 school bags.

The UAE also sent a ship carrying 250 tons of relief supplies, which included blankets, personal supplies, and lighting lamps, which were sent to Poland and Romania to be transported later into Ukrainian territory. It also operated planes carrying relief supplies for Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries such as Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria.