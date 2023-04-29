An evacuation plane has arrived in the UAE carrying a number of its citizens and nationals of 16 countries coming from Sudan, which has been witnessing clashes since the middle of this month, and the most needy groups of patients, children, the elderly and women, as the UAE has placed them on top of its priorities.

The UAE hosts them on its territory and provides them with all services prior to their transfer to their countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed the success of the evacuation operation carried out by the UAE as part of its humanitarian efforts and commitment to strengthening global cooperation and solidarity, and in continuation of its humanitarian approach based on providing protection for civilians and extending a helping hand to countries in times of need.

The ministry indicated the UAE’s commitment to work with its partners and the international community to achieve everything that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and moving forward in the transitional phase to reach the desired political and security stability in Sudan.

It is worth noting that the UAE has recently worked to provide all hosting and care services for 19 different nationalities during their evacuation to the city of Port Sudan and their presence there.

The return