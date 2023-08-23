Today, the UAE sent a plane carrying 2,500 laptops and 10,000 school bags to support the educational process for Ukrainian students, in cooperation with the Foundation of the First Lady of Ukraine, Olina Zelenska.

Salem Ahmed Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Ukraine, stated that the relief efforts provided by the UAE are continuing to support the necessary humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people, and to ensure the continuation of the educational process for those who have been forced by circumstances to seek refuge in neighboring countries or internally flee, through the use of digital technologies in education.

He pointed out that these supplies come within the framework of the UAE’s keenness to contribute to supporting the educational sector and strengthening the efforts made to create the necessary conditions for the continuation of children’s education in Ukrainian schools through distance learning.

It should be noted that since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has provided urgent relief supplies to those affected by the crisis in Ukraine, including providing 100 million US dollars to Ukrainian civilians, and an air bridge has been launched that included the dispatch of 11 planes so far carrying about 714 tons of relief supplies and materials. basic food and medical supplies, 2,520 generators and 10 ambulances, to civilians inside Ukraine.

The UAE also sent a ship carrying 250 tons of relief supplies on board, which were sent to Poland and Romania, to be transported after that into Ukrainian territory, in addition to flying planes carrying relief supplies for Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries such as Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.