His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and His Excellency Jamshid Khojayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, witnessed the signing of a series of agreements and memorandums of cooperation and partnership in areas of common interest between the two countries. Within the framework of His Highness’s official visit to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, during which he met with a number of Uzbek leaders and senior officials..

The governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan signed the Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement in Civil and Commercial Matters, which was signed by His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Akbar Tashkulov, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in an effort to enhance bilateral cooperation in the legal and judicial field, especially in the right to resort to justice. and law enforcement authorities in civil and commercial matters, specifying the scope of legal assistance and the method of cooperation between competent authorities in legal matters, the jurisdiction of courts in disputes relating to movable property, the recognition and enforcement of judicial rulings and other related matters..

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on e-commerce, signed by His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and His Excellency Jorabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, which focuses on strengthening the partnership between the two friendly countries in utilizing the new opportunities provided by technology to increase levels of cross-border trade. Promoting the sustainable and stable development of e-commerce, through the digitization of trade and trade in goods and services.

The UAE and Uzbekistan also signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of higher education, signed by His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and His Excellency Kongratbay Sharipov, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan, which aims to enhance cooperation, exchange knowledge, and share experiences and skills. In various scientific and educational fields in the two countries, and to cooperate in developing the legislative and legal frameworks regulating the higher education sector, and to develop legislation and principles capable of enhancing the quality of education and building a future educational system..

In the same context, His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and His Excellency Sharov Rakhmanovich, Deputy Mayor of the city of Tashkent and Head of the Department of Investment, Industry and Trade, signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the logistics field, aiming to enhance cooperation in developing free zones and logistics centers in Uzbekistan.

His Excellency Sultan bin Sulayem and His Excellency Shukrat Yavaev, Executive Director of the Reconstruction and Development Fund of the Republic of Uzbekistan, also signed a memorandum of understanding between DP World and the Reconstruction and Development Fund, for cooperation and launching joint projects and initiatives in the logistical fields..

For its part, Dubai Municipality signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tashkent Municipality, to enhance cooperation and exchange knowledge and expertise in designing smart and sustainable cities of the future. It was signed by His Excellency Engineer Daoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, and His Excellency Shaukat Omarzakov, Mayor of the City of Tashkent..

The memorandum aims to cooperate in exploring opportunities for development and continuous improvement in municipal performance, establishing a culture of innovation in designing seamless and integrated municipal services, accelerating digital transformation in municipal work, and benefiting from automation solutions, design thinking, and green practices in completing current operations and planning future municipal projects..

His Excellency Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, Director General of Dubai Chambers, and His Excellency Davron Vakhopov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, signed a memorandum of understanding on enhancing cooperation and joint work in order to increase the rates of trade, create more opportunities for the private sector, stimulate investment and discover more… Stimulating opportunities for investors, and sharing best experiences and practices in support of common goals in supporting economic growth on both sides.

It is noteworthy that the signing of the agreements and memorandums of understanding came within the official visit made by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to the Republic of Uzbekistan, during which His Highness held a series of meetings with Uzbek leaders, led by His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and a number of senior officials, to discuss strengthening cooperation relations and expanding the horizons of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries..

In addition, during the visit, His Highness witnessed a series of joint activities between the governments of the two countries, and part of the work of the government knowledge exchange retreat between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan, which was held for the first time in the capital, Tashkent, with the aim of enhancing knowledge exchange, sharing government expertise, and discussing new opportunities to expand the strategic partnership..