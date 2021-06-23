As of today, a choice for Janssen shot is possible
From Wednesday it is possible to make an appointment for a shot with the Janssen vaccine. It is the first time that people in the Netherlands can consciously choose a specific vaccine. The GGD has opened a special telephone number for people who want to make such an appointment.
The stock of the number of Janssen vaccines is still limited. About 200,000 people could be pricked in two weeks. On Friday, the vaccination sites hope to distribute the first shots with the Janssen vaccine. A person who is vaccinated with Janssen only needs one shot.
At the beginning of this month, the outgoing cabinet decided to adopt the Health Council’s advice and no longer administer the Janssen vaccine to anyone born in 1982 and later. From then on they were only offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Research abroad showed that the Janssen vaccine would have serious thrombosis as a side effect in a number of cases.
Welcome to this blog
In this blog keeps NRC the latest news about the corona crisis in the Netherlands and beyond. These were the main developments of Tuesday 22 June:
- Again it is number of positive corona tests that arrived at the RIVM in a week declined, according to the weekly figures of the institute. Also were Tuesday again fewer patients with the coronavirus in Dutch hospitals.
- The Delta variant of the coronavirus in the course of this summer, the most common corona variant in the Netherlands. RIVM said this at a technical briefing on Tuesday.
- For a number of security regions in the Netherlands, the government has once again approved the risk level revised down. 18 of the 25 regions went down by one or two levels.
Read also the whole blog from Tuesday 22 June back
Leave a Reply