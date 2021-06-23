As of today, a choice for Janssen shot is possible

From Wednesday it is possible to make an appointment for a shot with the Janssen vaccine. It is the first time that people in the Netherlands can consciously choose a specific vaccine. The GGD has opened a special telephone number for people who want to make such an appointment.

The stock of the number of Janssen vaccines is still limited. About 200,000 people could be pricked in two weeks. On Friday, the vaccination sites hope to distribute the first shots with the Janssen vaccine. A person who is vaccinated with Janssen only needs one shot.

At the beginning of this month, the outgoing cabinet decided to adopt the Health Council’s advice and no longer administer the Janssen vaccine to anyone born in 1982 and later. From then on they were only offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Research abroad showed that the Janssen vaccine would have serious thrombosis as a side effect in a number of cases.