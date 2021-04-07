Cristina Kirchner stopped charging As of this Wednesday, her vice president’s salary of about 300 thousand pesos and went on to collect two life pensions worth 1,600,000 pesos per month, while the debate continues in court about whether this payment from ANSES is legal.

Thus it was established by a resolution dated April 5 from the Secretary General of the Presidency Julio Vitobelo published in the Official Gazette.

The deputy of Together for Change Alejandro Cacece estimated Cristina will now charge about “800 thousand pesos for each pension, that is, 1,600,000 pesos in total”. More “100 million retroactive” for pensions not collected from December 2015 to date.

Cacece stressed that the head of ANSES, Fernanda Raverta, ordered the payment despite the fact that the social security chamber still needs to resolve an appeal of a group of deputies against the controversial measure of Judge Ezequiel Pérez Nani.

Vitobello resolution 145/2021 says that “according to the communication of March 5, 2021, the Vice President informed the GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF THE PRESIDENCY, her decision to renounce to receive the salaries corresponding to the position for which she was elected. , as of April 1 of the current year “.

Add that “be aware of the resignation to the perception of salaries corresponding to the position of Vice President of the Nation as of April 1, 2021, carried out by Dr. Cristina Elisabet Fernández de Kirchner “.

Then it says that “Contact the GENERAL DIRECTORATE OF HUMAN RESOURCES and the GENERAL DIRECTORATE OF ADMINISTRATION so that arbitrate the necessary means to enforce compliance of what is indicated in the preceding article “.

Meanwhile, Cacece and other opposition deputies they insisted with being taken as an intervening party in the file being processed in the jurisdiction of the Social Security, understanding that the ANSES – led by Fernanda Raverta-, far from protecting the interests of the State “only favored the former president” by granting her a double Life penssion.

Legislators Cacece, Alfredo Cornejo, Graciela Ocaña, Luis Petri, Jimena Latorre and Dolores Martínez asked the substitute judge Ezequiel Pérez Nami to take them back as plaintiffs.

The Court of Appeals of social security will decide the matter. This instance has not yet ruled on whether it is appropriate for Cristina Kirchner to receive a double pension, however, despite not issuing it, the ANSES resolved on March 3 to pay the benefit questioned by the opposition.

In the grounds of the appeal, presented last week, it was noted that ANSES appealed the decision that restored the double pension to the former President “almost half an hour later (at 8:04 am) with a brief appeal. This is unusual for the defendant, who in the rest of the social security lawsuits in which she is defendant exercises her defense in a much more active and effective way, “the claim argues.

In this regard, they pointed out the same as the social security body, “which appeals all the judgments of first and second instance of all retirees in the country without exception, we could almost say that it has remained on the sidelines since then, as well as consenting to everything. established and presented by the alleged victim “, in relation to Cristina Kirchner.

The new fact raised as a “negligence of the ANSES” was the determination to grant the double pension while the judicial process still does not have a resolution by the Social Security Appeals Chamber.

On February 4, the ANSES appealed the ruling of the substitute judge Ezequiel Pérez Nami by which the honorary pension was restored to the vice president: this is the aspect on which the Chamber has not yet issued. Days later, on March 3, the ANSES granted Cristina two honorary pensions, one for having been president and the other as heir to former head of state Néstor Kirchner.

For this reason, the lawyer Silvina Martínez denounced Fernanda Raverta before the federal justice, but the prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan dismissed the claim considering that there was no crime in the decision to restore the double pension in favor of Cristina Kirchner.

However, in the jurisdiction of Social Security, the legislators of Together for Change insist that their participation in the file “was justified from the beginning in this case, since it seems that ANSES is not the defendant but it is part of the defense of the former President “, they indicated in their brief.

In sustaining the accusation, they indicated that ANSES took care of the interests of the vice president “in this maneuver to grant the unjustified benefit. Now the question is what role does the judge play in this case, since not only did it grant everything requested, Rather, he revoked his statements and judgments in favor of the plaintiff at the request of that party, with disturbing procedural omissions. This shows that there is no total impartiality in this case.

They understood that while the claims before the Social Security Court of Appeals are not resolved definitively, Cristina Fernandez “cannot collect her double lifetime allowance, nor can ANSES unilaterally grant her such benefit, without a final judgment.”

Judge Pérez Nami removed the role of plaintiffs from the deputies because he said that ANSES “defended the interests of the State.” But resolution number 02503/21 “shows that Fernanda Raverta defends Cristina’s interests and not those of the State and we are facing a new event,” warn the legislators.

Look also

Look also

