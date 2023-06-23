On June 3, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced that both Laura Sarabia, his chief of staff, and his ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, were removed from their posts. after the illegal wiretapping scandal involving Sarabia’s babysitter, also a worker for the envoy to Caracas.

(Read also: Attention: Petro confirms that Laura Sarabia and Armando Benedetti leave the Government)

The representative of Colombia in Caracas asked the Foreign Ministry for his resignation to become effective as of June 23, so until this Friday he is officially an ambassador.

How is the headquarters in the Venezuelan capital and how has it worked so far?

In practice, the official residence was left without a guest. Lorena Arboleda –Benedetti’s right hand-, advisor and second in charge of the mission is still in Caracas and, despite her attempts to contact her, she has not responded to her requests.

(It may interest you: Colombian Consulates in Venezuela do not open, but officials go on vacation)

On the other hand, the staff in the embassy offices headed by the first secretary, German Castaneda -with more than 30 years of career in the Colombian Foreign Ministry- has continued with the work for the benefit of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations and what concerns the functions of the diplomatic mission in the country. Judicial cooperation has been another of the issues addressed by the work team.

From this Friday, Castañeda remains as Colombian business manager in Venezuela while the designated ambassador, Milton Rengifo, comes to present credentials and take office.

EL TIEMPO learned that Rengifo had already begun his training in Bogotá in diplomatic matters, before flying to Caracas.

At the moment, the outstanding debt of the Government of Colombia towards its citizens in the neighboring country continues. The Caracas consulate remains closed. The last thing that could be confirmed was the vacation request of Consul Fulvia Benavides.

Although relations between the two countries have been reestablishing, there is still a lack of stability in this process. The care of Colombians in Venezuela is a priority and it is a reality that has not materialized.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

What comes after the departure of Laura Sarabia and Armando Benedetti? we tell you

More news in EL TIEMPO

United States envoy who went to Venezuela did not touch on the subject of Saab: what did he travel to?

Year-on-year inflation in Venezuela close to 430% in May