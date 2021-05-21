Spain will open its borders, as of June 7, to travelers from all countries that have the complete vaccination schedule against the coronavirus, something that in Argentina could do only 4.6 percent of the population.

It was announced in President Pedro Sánchez along with the news according to which, from Monday, May 24, tourists from the United Kingdom, Japan and eight other countries will also be able to enter without sanitary controls to Spanish territory.

News in development

Madrid, correspondent