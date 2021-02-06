The Government Support Department in Abu Dhabi announced today the implementation of a 30% urban work system in government and semi-government agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, starting from Sunday, February 7, in order to enhance the preventive measures applied in the emirate and to preserve the health of employees and their families.

The department has approved the application of a remote work system for jobs that can be performed completely from outside the workplace, in addition to employees over the age of 60, those with chronic diseases and weak immunity, and people of determination.

The department approved the obligation to conduct a weekly PCR examination for all employees, with the exception of those vaccinated in the national vaccination programs and volunteers in clinical studies of the vaccine whose special status “E or golden star” appears on the application of the fort.