Follow the football match between how and Napoli live
Generated by Besoccer
The encounter As – Napoli of series A, which is played in Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia to 12:30 hours can be seen live through
Dazn
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
As – Napoli
Classification and statistics between – Napoli
As it reaches the match after having faced the previous day to the
Fiorentina
while Napoli played his last game from Serie A
Lazio
. He As Currently occupies the position number 13 of series A with 26 points, while its rival, the
Napolioccupies the Post 2 With 57 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the games of the day A, the calendar of how, the Napoli calendar and the statistics of the series A. You can also consult the classification of the series A.
Show comments
{“Allowcomment”: “ALLOWED”, “ARTICLEID”: “ARTICLE-10383839”, “URL”: “https: //www.lavanguardia.com /Deportes /Soccer /20250223 /25461 /como-napoli-series-a-ca-en-directo-ctx.html “,” Livefyre-Url “:” ARTICLE-10383839 “}
Loading next content …
#Napoli #football #game #live
Leave a Reply