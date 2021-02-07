AS Monaco head coach Niko Kovacs called Russian midfielder Alexander Golovin a fantastic footballer. TASS…

Let us remind you that last Sunday the football club defeated Nîmes with a score of 4: 3 in the French championship match. Golovin scored a hat-trick and provided an assist.

Kovacs noted that the Russian midfielder is the best player in the last meeting.

“He has incredible hitting and passing quality. He is the best player of the match, there is no doubt about that, ”the team’s coach emphasized.

Note that Golovin entered the field in the starting lineup of Monaco for the first time since August. Prior to this, the footballer was forced to miss several months of games due to a serious injury.

“It is important to pay attention to its gradual return. We want to be very careful, go step by step, ”said Kovacs.

Recall that earlier 29-year-old Russian striker Alexander Kokorin made his debut for the Italian club Fiorentina.