With this new agreement, the club becomes one of the teams that has a different master sponsor for each competition.

THE AS Monacoa French Ligue 1 football club, has announced a new agreement with Renault for the 2024-25 season. The Renault 5 E-Techfocused on electric vehicles, will be the title sponsor during the UEFA Champions League matches. This makes Monaco one of the few clubs to have a different title sponsor for different competitions. Financial details were not disclosed.

Additionally, the jewelry brand APM Monaco will be on the club’s uniforms during Ligue 1 matches, the top flight of French football. The deal was announced in November, but the amount was not disclosed.

The partnership with Renault includes visibility at the Stade Louis II stadium and on the club’s digital platforms. In addition, Renault will supply around 20 vehicles to Monaco.

Monaco has also recently expanded its partnership portfolio. The club has signed a new deal with e-commerce platform ComAve and renewed its partnership with Triangle Intérim Solutions RH.

The strategy of having two different master sponsors is already common among European clubs. For example, Borussia Dortmund uses Evonik for international competitions and 1&1 in the Bundesliga (the German league).