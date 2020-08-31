The Lampedusa emergency reception center is already housing 1,160 migrants, ten times its maximum capacity.

The small Italian island of Lampedusa welcomed on the night of Saturday 29 to Sunday 30 August nearly 370 new migrants, rescued from the dangers of the sea. On the same day, 49 fragile people, mainly women and children who had been rescued in Mediterranean by the Louise Michel, chartered by the street artist Banksy, also landed on the island. To face this situation “unprecedented”, the mayor of Lampedusa, Toto Martello, calls, in a statement, for a “general strike” to get the Italian government to react.

“Let us lower the shutters, the national government continues to maintain a frightening silence”, he said, announcing the convening on Monday of representatives of the island’s professional associations to declare “a general strike”.

On the night of Saturday to Sunday, the island welcomed an old fishing boat that was carrying 367 migrants, according to a figure revised downwards by local authorities. “If a fishing boat of this size with hundreds of people comes here and no one notices, it means there are no controls in the Mediterranean. But what are the military ships doing? We are not in war, why are they not used for security interventions at sea and to transfer migrants? “, he asks himself.

The Lampedusa emergency reception center is already housing 1,160 migrants, ten times its maximum capacity. It is “overwhelmed beyond what is humanly possible to endure”, the mayor was indignant. He also denounced the fact that the army was struggling to prevent migrants from escaping, despite strict protocols linked to the Covid-19 epidemic. Fearing for the sanitary situation of the island, the mayor warned: “People in danger must be helped, but humanitarian reception needs rules because here, now, we are in danger “.

Thus, the president of the Sicily region, Nello Musumeci, on Sunday demanded from the government, on his Facebook account, a meeting of “humanitarian and health crisis”. “Lampedusa can no longer do it. Sicily cannot continue to pay the indifference of Brussels and the silence of Rome”, thundered the elected, regional president thanks to an alliance of the right and the far right.

He had issued a decree a week ago to close all reception centers for migrants in Sicily (of which Lampedusa is part), denouncing untenable hygienic conditions with the Covid-19 epidemic, an approach rejected by the Italian justice.