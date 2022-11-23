While much of Silicon Valley is grappling with the hiring freeze and job cuts, at least one social media company still plans to keep hiring: TikTok.

The short video app remains committed to its goal of hiring nearly 1,000 engineers at its Mountain View office. That particular hiring goal ties into the company’s goal to ensure US users’ data is overseen by a US-based team amid scrutiny in Washington due to its parent company ByteDance’s ties to China.

+ TikTokers are punished and forced to wash toilets for criticizing Nigerian governor

The news of TikTok’s hiring plans was first reported by The Information.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew confirmed the company was still recruiting during remarks last week at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, in response to the topic of layoffs at other tech companies, including Facebook parent Meta and to Amazon.

“We’ve always been more cautious in terms of recruiting,” Chew said at the conference. “At this stage of our growth, I think our pace, our cadence of hiring is right for us.”

In recent weeks, Meta said it was cutting 11,000 jobs across the company, Twitter cut about half of its staff under new owner Elon Musk, and Amazon confirmed it had begun wide-scale layoffs. The current and former leaders of these companies said they expanded very quickly, especially during the pandemic, when consumers changed their lives online. Now those same tech companies are facing strong demand and shedding thousands of positions as broader economic conditions crumble and recession fears rise.

The changing hiring landscape in Silicon Valley could help TikTok as it seeks to appease critics and consolidate its position in the United States, as well as work to expand into new product categories.

TikTok’s career portal website currently lists over 4,000 global jobs, although it’s unclear how often the hiring website is updated. In October, when some of the initial reports of hiring freezes and other cost-cutting measures began to surface in Silicon Valley, TikTok made headlines for listing a number of new e-commerce-related features that seemed to indicate it was looking to create a logistics and warehousing network in the United States.

“We’re still hiring,” Chew said at last week’s conference, “albeit, you know, at a pace that we think matches the global challenges we’re facing.”