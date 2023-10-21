Celso Masson – Editora 3i Celso Masson – Editora 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/celso-masson-editora-3/ 10/21/2023 – 9:53

Recognizing and honoring the achievements and achievements of the great leaders of Brazilian business is the purpose from the yearbook AS MELHORES DA DINHEIRO, published 20 years ago by Editora Três as a special edition of DINHEIRO magazine. Choosing companies that stood out in their sectors as examples of management excellence requires complex work, carried out in several stages. Companies are responsible for responding to questionnaires detailing their activities throughout the year. This allows our team of consultants and specialized journalists to obtain the information necessary to measure each company’s performance in five dimensions.

They are: GCorporate governance, Innovation and Quality, Human Resources, Social Responsibility and Financial Sustainability. Once the results are obtained, DINHEIRO journalists interview the executives of the winners in each segment and the highest scoring companies to produce the content of this yearbook.

This is the qualitative part of the work. The other stage involves reading the financial performance of the main Brazilian companies. This year, the compilation of information that led to the list of the 1,000 BIGGEST IN BRAZIL was carried out by Austin Ratings, the first risk classification agency in the country, with 37 years of experience in the sector and duly authorized by the CVM to carry out this activity.

The ranking is led by Petrobras, which in 2022 had revenues of R$613 billion. In second place is Banco do Brasil, with R$250 billion. Both state-owned companies.

Seeking excellence in what you do should be the purpose of every manager, whether in the public or private sector. This is how we will have a constantly growing economy and a more competitive country.

To achieve this, Brazil — both government officials and businesspeople — needs to understand its vocation. The future requires participating in the digital revolution, not just as an observer or user of technologies, but as a developer of solutions. This is a necessary condition to be efficient in times of artificial intelligence.

But Brazil has a potential that puts it at an advantage compared to the rest of the world: the possibility of leading the green economy, as vice-president Geraldo Alckmin stated in the interview for AS MELTHORES DA DINHEIRO 2023.

Innovation and sustainability were the two words most mentioned by the CEOs heard by the DINHEIRO report during the preparation of this yearbook. The reason is evident. They realized that the evolution of business requires, on the one hand, incorporating the advances generated by digitalization and, on the other, meeting society’s demands in relation to the principles expressed in the acronym ESG.

Just as a successful company can no longer be just analogue, nowadays it cannot be big without demonstrating genuine concern for the environment, people and governance itself — pillars that AS MELHORES DA DINHEIRO evaluates and recognized for two decades.

Methodology

The yearbook AS MELHORES DA DINHEIRO (on newsstands and online now) was prepared by the magazine ISTOÉ DINHEIRO, from Editora Três, based on questionnaires filled out by the companies themselves. The assessment involves five criteria to measure and reward good administration:

• Financial Sustainability,

• Human resource Management,

• Innovation and Quality Management,

• Social and Environmental Responsibility,

• Corporate governance.

In all of them, the best evaluated companies were considered victorious. The data was compiled and organized by the technology company Rentsoftunder the coordination of founding partner and consultant Claudemir Santos and the methodology and analysis coordinated by consultant Carlos Eduardo Assmann. The questionnaires were administered to three categories — companies, banks It is insurers.

All questionnaires include the general person responsible for the information and those responsible for each part of the questionnaire: financial, human resources, innovation and quality, social and environmental responsibility and corporate governance. The analysis team did not audit the information and considers it to be in accordance with the best management and business communication practices.

The maximum score is 500 points, with 170 points for Financial Sustainability; 120 points for Human Resources; 70 points for Innovation and Quality; 70 points for Social Responsibility; and 70 points for Environmental and Corporate Governance.

The assessment base date is 12/31/2022. Supervening events that become public knowledge between the management reporting period and the award date may, at the sole discretion of the Evaluation Committee, be taken into account in the analysis.

Some issues, especially those related to social and environmental responsibility and corporate governance, may have aspects disregarded because they are not suitable for the segment. In the event of a tie, the established tiebreaker criteria will be used and 0.5 points will be added to the winning company.

Companies with net revenue of less than R$200 million in 2022 were left out of the survey. The definition of finalist companies is made based on the above premises, being processed by the algorithm developed for this purpose, submitted to the Editorial Board.