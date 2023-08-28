About 110,000 heat pumps have been installed in Dutch homes this year, the same number as in record year 2022. The increase is according to Technology Netherlands thanks to increased gas prices, increased climate awareness and government subsidies. In more than a third of the cases, it concerns a hybrid heat pump, a combination of a central heating boiler and a heat pump. “Hybrid heat pumps are on the rise at lightning speed,” the branch organization writes on Monday.

It is expected that a total of 170,000 heat pumps will be added to homes this year, 50,000 of which will be in new construction. According to Techniek Nederland, whether that number will actually be achieved depends, among other things, on the nitrogen crisis: if fewer homes are built than planned, fewer heat pumps will also be needed.

From 2026, homeowners will no longer be allowed to replace their old boiler with a new one. According to the government, a hybrid heat pump will become “the new standard”, although alternatives such as a connection to a heat network are also allowed. The goal is 300,000 new heat pumps per year by 2030 – a significant acceleration, but at that rate it will still take 27 years to provide all 8.1 million homes with a heat pump. Not all homes will need a heat pump, and nearly a million homes have one, according to it Central Bureau of Statistics already one.

More mechanics

In addition to the installation, the production of heat pumps in the Netherlands will also increase further. For example, boiler manufacturer Remeha opened a factory in Apeldoorn this year, which according to the company will produce 350 heat pumps per day from next month. Manufacturers Intergas and Itho are also scaling up their production.

Many more installers are also needed to install all those heat pumps. Hundreds of extra heat pump technicians have already been trained, says a spokesperson for Techniek Nederland, but “thousands” are still needed. “Technology Netherlands sees this as a major but feasible challenge.”