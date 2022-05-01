Good days and feasts lasted in the emirates of goodness and prosperity, where the homeland is always proud of the joy of its children and the consolidation of its pillars with each new feast. A joy multiplied by the “Eidiyat” of the wise leadership, its wise guidance, and its noble keenness to create all the causes of happiness for the citizens and residents of our good land. Every year, the Emirates are a land of goodness, prosperity and love. Every year, the UAE spreads stability, peace and harmony in its regional and global surroundings. Every year, the flag of the Emirates flutters high in every field. Every year, the UAE moves steadily and strongly on the path of development, stability and prosperity. Every year, the UAE is a country of tolerance, coexistence and harmony. Every year, the love of the Emirates increases in the hearts. Every year, the message of the Emirates across the world roams. Every year, the UAE offers a helping hand and support to everyone in need. Every year, the UAE’s achievements are continuous in the land and space. Every year, the UAE tops the indicators of development and competitiveness in every sector. Every year, the UAE is a vast humanitarian arena that accommodates everyone of all nationalities, races and religions, young and old, women and children. Every year, dreams of the future come true in the UAE. Today, our Eid is a great renewed joy that the Emirates spreads year after year until the dear homeland has become a title of joy, well-being, security and safety.

“the Union”