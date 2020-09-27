Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has said that as long as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of India, there can be no bilateral series between the two countries.Arab News quoted Afridi as saying, “Pakistan’s government is always ready but there is no possibility of cricketing relationship between the two countries with the current government of India. As long as Modi is in power, I do not think cricket can happen in both countries.

Shahid Afridi also feels that he is missing a big chance by not giving a chance to Pakistani players in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Afridi believes that the IPL is a big brand in the world of cricket.

The former Pakistan all-rounder said, ‘I know that the IPL is a big brand in the cricket world and whether it is Babar Azam or other Pakistani players, it is for them to go to India, play under pressure and share the dressing room with the big players. There may be a chance to do. So I think Pakistani players are not getting that opportunity.

Afridi was asked if he got more love from Pakistan in India, he said, ‘Of course, the way I enjoyed cricket in India, I have always appreciated the love and respect I got there. Now when I say something on social media, I get a lot of messages from India and I reply to many people. I believe my overall experience of India has been fantastic. ‘