The title of League won by Real Madrid last season it was fundamentally based on defensive solidity, with only 25 goals conceded in 38 games. This year the defensive mistakes are many. Against him I raised there were too many. Morales unmarked inside the area in the first goal conceded, an absurd penalty against, or the second goal in a corner play, in which the ball is returned to the center of the field to the player who has taken the corner, who passes to his partner, in a pitiful two against one, with Asensio in the middle. There was no Madrid footballer who helped to avoid that superiority and, what is worse, there was no one who shouted, taking the team out to put out of play the one who receives closer to the baseline, as we have seen so many times on plays like that.

The captain was not on the grass Bouquets, and could only shout from the stands. Zidane, with the remote control, he didn’t have his best day either. He did not change the scheme as the game progressed, for example taking out Chust by Hazard to reinforce the midfield, incorporating Casemiro; and remove in the 80th minute the two men with the most goals in the last matches, Benzema Y AsensioIt does not seem like a success. In any case, the key to that party was the expulsion of Militao in the 8th minute, with a surprising change of judgment from the referee, who saw a foul without an obvious chance to score. In this team there are no excuses for some arbitrations and those that others receive.

I repeat it in this corner: to dispute titles this season, the whites need the Hazard of the Chelsea (another injury yesterday will delay his arrival) and have all, or almost all, the starting players and those who contribute a lot in the minutes they play. And of those players there were six missing in the last game: Ramos (the one we miss the most as Madridistas and Varane), Carvajal, Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho Y Rodrygo. There is a very repeated phrase, which is said when things go wrong, as now for Madrid, and which announces that it is not going to throw in the towel, that it is going to fight “until the end” in the League and in the Champions. “As long as it is mathematically possible.” There is no other.