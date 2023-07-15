Throughout the history of the humanitythe Agricultural labors on a large scale they have been exercised, for the most part, by people suffering from some type of servitude. Tobacco plantations in the Spanish Caribbean, cotton in North America, and rubber in the Belgian Congo were agricultural production schemes infamous for the countless abuses that are still open wounds in the spirit of many peoples and nations. Eradicating humanity’s greatest sin was not, nor is it, an easy job. The 19th century saw for the first time a global effort to get rid of serfdom schemes that had existed for thousands of years. However, forced labor continues in a less explicit, but just as heartbreaking and unfair way.

After the rescue of more than a dozen day laborers illegally deprived of their liberty in the municipality of AngosturaSinaloan society must reconsider what role it should play in the eradication of servitude and forced labor. The pride of our state will be stained with blood as long as we do not have the will to recognize that forced labor was, and continues to be, a considerable part of our social reality.

The fight in the countryside is for LAND and FREEDOM, and the latter is the most intrinsic necessity of human life. From freedom everything is born, from it life, happiness, justice and plenitude are born. We cannot see freedom and submission as individual realities, but rather they are also the basis of the peaceful community. The exercise of forced labor in any society or context is a direct assault on freedom and the deepest dignity of the human being. There is no free people with subject people.

It is unacceptable that a society so proud of its field allows its workers to be the victims of the highest violation of their humanity. The problems in the field concern us all in an integral and collective way. Just as we enjoy its abundance and wealth, it is our obligation to fight against slavery and other injustices that threaten the laborersseeking to ensure that the Sinaloan countryside is always a temple of plenitude, abundance and freedom, instead of being a dungeon whose hostage would be humanity itself. sinaloa break chains, do not put them, and whoever does it will be the absolute and perpetual enemy of this land and its people.

