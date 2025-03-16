“As it is for girls, it is not serious”: within the event that is like a Taylor Swift concert for fantastic literature fans

The Elves Gallery, the Hall of Spells, the Fairy Chamber, the Dream Portal or the Enchanted Forest. During this weekend, the spaces of the historic building of the University of Barcelona have renowned to host the second call of the Crush Fest, a literary event focused on the Young Adult genre, which this time has paid special attention to the theme of fantasy with the motto ‘Fairy Tale Edition’. Is the live representation of data of the last barometer of reading and purchase habits of books in Spain presented by the Ministry of Culture: the country’s type reader is “a young woman with university studies that lives in an urban area.” And sometimes, pointed ears and fairy dresses are placed.

Sara and the two ‘anas’ have moved from Vic “and surroundings” dressed in their best galas for the occasion. One of its goals is to get the firm of Hannah Nicole Maehrer, one of Sunday’s stars, author of the saga Villain Assistant (Editorial Faeris), although “just having come is already cool,” says Sara. They are considered authentic fans of this literature – “Our husbands definitely think so,” says one of the Anas – and this type of calls serve to know new authors and above all, enjoy the environment.





Precisely, at the entrance of the event (the Dream Portal) is the corner in which the aforementioned Editorial Faeris teaches to create colored poison. One sorceress with a lot of Remango explains that you have to mix the water with colored powders – “carefully, that you are putting this lost” – available to the apprentices, who must keep in mind the person who would like to poison. Ruth and Elvira, aged 15 and 14 respectively, move away from the stalls with their bottles of potion in their hand with fun expression. Although Ruth has not thought of anyone specifically, Elvira has it very clear and has even prepared a formula for her best friend who “wants to send it to several,” he says. They have been known just a while before, while queuing for Alina Not. The second has come from Madrid expressly for the festival, although it will stay in the city for three more days “to do tourism,” he says.

All this fantasy tinglado is organized by Bookish, a company whose mission is “transforming the experience of reading”, says Mar López, one of those responsible for the event. The project began as a literary subscription service in the user receives the best book of each month selected by the company according to the category (thriller, historical, romantic novel, etc.). Over time they have added other incentives as reading clubs, a playlist related to each title or digital meetings with the authors.





One of the segments that has the most followers is that of Young Adult, composed mainly of “women between 15 and 35 years,” says López. “Last year about 2,000,000,000 euros were sold in books and more or less a third of these were of this category. It is an audience to which we want a lot and we wanted to give it a meeting point in the real world, ”he says. Even the Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, approached the inauguration to demonstrate its recognition to this segment of the population that gives the statistics.

Height cosplay

María, Nuri and Noemí, of 28, 27 and 31 years respectively, have come from Madrid to participate in the event. Although the three have thoroughly curved their cosplays, only Nuria will be presented to the contest held late Sunday. She represents Evangeline, a character from Once upon a time a broken heartwhile Noemí is “Jacks, the love interest of Evangeline,” he explains. Maria, on the other hand, looks a scarlet cosplay, another member of the Caraval saga, created by Stephanie Garber. Among its goals of the day is to get the signature of Iria G. Parente & Selene M. Pascual, the poisons and the exchange of books.

Those who plan to compete are Eli and Iris, 32 years old. Its cosplays are from Aelin and Manon of the literary series Crystal throne written by Sarah J. Maas. Both believe that this literary genre still lacks recognition from cultural criticism, although with the boom of Blood wings of Rebeca Yarros, the perception of the most generalist public has improved. Although both are true fans of the genre, they have not yet made any madness although Iris would like to travel to Zermatt, the town of Switzerland in which Sarah J. Maas was supposedly inspired to imagine Velaris, a scenario of his series A court of roses and thorns.





Even there they approached last August Africa and Marta, 24 and 29. “It started almost as a joke, but we took a plane and three trains, because it is a town that cannot be reached by car or anything and there we put on the dresses,” they explain between laughs. “They had great photos,” says Laia, 22. The three knew each other before getting in depth in this literary ‘world’, but their ties narrowed thanks to reading. Africa comments that he likes that, through romance, the authors “explore the complexity of feelings and how difficult human relationships are. In books they are also complicated but end up being a solution. ” Marta, who does not appear at the Cosplay Contest although she could, expresses that the fantastic aspect allows: “get away from the world in which we live, from stress. Dissociate and go to the other fantastic world, literally.

The three think that this literary genre does not receive the respect it deserves because its audience is feminine and young. “There are many authors men who write about this and it is considered fantasy, but if a writer does it is Young Adult. And, in reality, it is the same, ”says Africa. “The maximum exponent is Brendan Charleson, who makes fantasy and is a respectable writer but Sarah J. Maas, no. They consider it as ‘Fairy Porn’, but it is a fantasy book, that is, relationships are an extra, ”says Marta. Laia apostille that the same thing happens with the most classic romance: “As is for girls, it is not serious.”





Edgar, 19, may be one of the few boys who circulates through the enclosure for real interest and does not understand very well why there is no more like him. He attends the event with Laura, 26, who argues that most of the men who walk through the building are there “to accompany their girlfriends.” It is the second day that they come and notice tiredness: “Yesterday we stayed until the end of everything and we even walked our feet,” she says. It is an effort that deserves the fan medal, although Edgar says that if you have to measure the level of delivery from one to ten, he would be in the seven and a half while Laura says it would be an eight. And they laugh.

Buy my novel

Half an hour before the door of the Hall of Spells opens to begin the ‘Pitch editorial’, there is already a good tail formed by aspiring quite nervous writers in general. On Saturday there was a workshop with tips to present a project to an editorial and now it is the opportunity to put them into practice. Karen Calderón –anabel Queen when she signs her texts – is one of the first in the tail. He is 31 years old and, although he has written for a long time, he finished his first novel a year ago. This will be his debut before possible editorial clients and is animated “from here I will not stop.”





Ainhoa ​​is 24 years old and has developed a romantic story in which a human enters a forest and falls in love with a nymph. She also went to the advice session and stayed with the main idea of ​​”Go safe, because nobody knows my novel better than me,” he recalls. Mimi, which is a major year, will present “a retelling of the most youthful, current and equal arthuric legends in terms of the king and queen.” Booket, Wonderbooks, Faeris, Realuz and Sleeping Editorials are some of those who will collect the ideas of the candidates.

What is clear is that they know thoroughly the genre in which they move. Mimi hopes to do some soon, but Ainhoa ​​has a good list of ‘Fan’ crazy people in his curriculum and does not plan to stop. “I went to Madrid to meet Cassandra Clare and Alicante to dinner with another author, I have made a few trips. And I have some tattoos: one with the phrase “I just know how to follow” of the novel Aquitaineby Eva García Sáenz de Urturi (Planet 2020) and a symbol of Shadowhunters from Cassandra Clare. ”

In this edition not yet, but it is possible that within a few editions Martina, who is now eleven years old, queues to convince an editor to publish his creation. At least he considers it while waiting with Marta, her mother, for the row to advance and Alina Not signs a book. They have been there for an hour, says the parent with a face of resignation, and then they will go to the poison workshop and see the bookstores. It begins soon, so perhaps in the future it is she who translates her scribble on the first page of a book about fantastic loves.