We are going to distribute the medicines to the most remote towns. They will not miss… or I stop calling Andrés Manuel “. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, 11.25.2021

I don’t know if President López Obrador has already decided to change his name, but the shortage of medicines has not ended, nor does it seem that it will end in this six-year term. One of the characteristics of the 4T has been its insistence on making irrational decisions to solve minor or non-existent problems with results that radically worsen the situation. One of the most tragic cases has been that of medicines, whose shortages have affected millions.

Late, as always in this government, the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi) announced on December 13 the expected decision of the electronic open international public tender for the consolidated acquisition of medicines for 2023-2024.

This tender should be the mechanism that ensures that public health centers have enough medicines at a good price in the next two years, something that has not happened since the president canceled in 2019 the consolidated purchases of the IMSS for alleged acts of corruption that never detailed and for which he has not filed complaints.

This tender was made after a path of failures. After canceling the IMSS purchases, the president gave responsibility for the purchases to the Higher Treasury Office, headed by Raquel Buenrostro, who had no experience in the matter. The process was a disaster.

Cofepris, in turn, began to close drug plants on fabricated pretexts and created new bureaucratic obstacles to production. AMLO also decided that he could eliminate the distribution companies by decree, a very easy process since the manufacturers of Coca-Cola and potato chips could take their products throughout the country. He said that he would create a government distribution company and, later, that he would entrust the task to the army.

Faced with failure, the president decided to go abroad. He contracted UNOPS, the United Nations Office for Project Services, which was also inexperienced, to purchase the drugs. Although the institution received $130 million for its services, it was unable to purchase all the drugs that were needed, and the ones it did obtain were more expensive. That is why the government decided to cancel their contract and entrusted the purchases to Insabi, an institution headed by a politician, Juan Ferrer, also without experience.

Late, but finally, we already have the ruling on the Insabi tender for 2023 and 2024. The fact that the decision is so late is a problem: no pharmaceutical company has the capacity to produce millions of pieces and start supplying the public sector early of 2023. The worst thing is that the tender was for only 618 “keys”, a significantly lower number than required. 400 previously ordered to UNOPS were left out and, in addition, 135 have been deserted. Thus, the Insabi tender has generated agreements to buy only half of the medicines needed.

Meanwhile, the national pharmaceutical industry continues to face problems. Cofepris has more than 5,000 delayed procedures. Payments to producers have not been made on time. Public sector medicines often remain in warehouses, where they expire because it has not been possible to replace the entire distribution system that the president considered unnecessary. Public health institutions will have to continue making individual, more expensive and less efficient purchases. The shortage continues, although the president is still called Andrés Manuel.

co-responsible

AMLO says that Reforma is co-responsible for the fact that Mexico does not have doctors or specialists. I suppose the newspaper should have established medical instruction courses years ago. He did not do it because he is conservative and neoliberal.

#called