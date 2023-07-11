The mystery is over. Mayra Goñi arrived in Lima to attend the Flavia Laos show, one of her best friends. The actress was approached by the cameras of the program “Love and Fire” Driven by Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre. They did not hesitate to ask him about the question that many Internet users have: how do you finance his extravagant life in Miami if he no longer works on television?

What did Mayra Goñi say?

The actress of “Come, dance quinceañera” talked about his “loose” life in the USA. Although she hasn’t appeared on TV shows for a long time, she always shows off the exclusive parties she goes to, as well as clothes and accessories from exclusive brands.

Goñi decided to put an end to the speculation and revealed how he manages to stay in Miami. “I’m still in music. I’m posting some covers on the networks and I’m going to resume music very soon,” he said.

However, this would not be the only income that the interpreter receives. “As an influencer, the networks help me a lot. For now, that’s until she has my papers and can work as an actress or singer,” explained Mayra.

“I have stable brands in the United States that as an influencer I do super well. It’s not what I like to work on, but for now I have to work on it and people are always going to talk. I’m always going to be exposed to criticism and I’m clear who I am and the people close to me”, Goñi finished.